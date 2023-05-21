Neighbors about the owner of the apartment who tried to rape the tenant | Info

ZM (62) was arrested today in Zvezdara on suspicion of trying to rape a minor SS (17) while she was holding her one-year-old daughter in her arms. His neighbors told how they knew him.

“He was dead drunk. He could barely stand on his feet. He rents a room to that young married couple. The girl was alone with the baby when he entered her house“, the neighbors say.

They say that there was never any problem between him and the tenants. They add that they “even hung out.”

“You can see that they have two houses in this yard. Zoran lives in one, while the girl and her family live in this smaller one. They often made barbecue and hung out together. I was shocked when I saw the police last night“, say the neighbors.

They discover that Zoran’s family is “problematic”. Despite this, “they can’t believe he was able to do it”.

“Zoran was previously in prison. But I thought he had changed. He always liked to drink, and that was the case last night. He got annoyed because he hadn’t been paid the rent for the last three months, so he broke into the house. And his son is now in prison, so he sends money to him too. But that’s no excuse for him to pounce on a girl like that“, they add.

Locals say that on the fateful night, Zoran came to the house of SS, who was alone with the baby. He started yelling at her and hitting the room.

“She was alone, without a husband. At one point the husband came and saw them in the room. That’s all we know, nothing more. Now, we cannot claim what happened there, we read everything else later. We told him to find a job, not to live on it. But he liked to drink and this is what happened“, the neighbors point out.

The attack happened on Thursday evening when Zoran M. came to visit the tenants. Minor SS (17) was in the apartment with a one-year-old child, and she and her husband rent the apartment from Zoran M.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

