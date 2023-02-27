While Moscow again accuses the West of actively participating in the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recalls “Russian aggression in Crimea” nine years ago and promises to reconquer the peninsula: “That is our land,” he says. And from Washington comes the assurance that the US will never recognize the “alleged Russian annexation”.
Medvedev speaks again of the risk of nuclear escalation
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now number two on the national security council, once again raises the specter of nuclear catastrophe, warning that if the West continues to arm Kiev, the risk will be ever more concrete.
Zelensky torpedoed the commander of the forces in Donbass
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has removed from his post General Eduard Moskalev, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, or the operation in Donbass. The dismissal decree, n.113/2023, was published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency. Moskalev was appointed joint forces operation commander in March last year.
Stoltenberg: NATO will have to strengthen the defense of the Baltic area
During the Vilnius summit next July, NATO will have to “concentrate on strengthening its eastern border” and, in particular, the Baltic region. This was stated by the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Lithuanian television.