While Moscow again accuses the West of actively participating in the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recalls “Russian aggression in Crimea” nine years ago and promises to reconquer the peninsula: “That is our land,” he says. And from Washington comes the assurance that the US will never recognize the “alleged Russian annexation”.

365 days since the outbreak of war in Ukraine Dossier – War trails Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict