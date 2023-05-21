Why does the iPhone put the dark theme on its own? Here’s how to fix

Il dark theme on smartphones is always divisive: Hated by many, loved by others, on the iPhone it could activate itself based on the time of day. So how to prevent this from happening?

Apple with iOS introduced the Dark Theme several years ago, right in the middle of the boom that has affected both mobile and desktop operating systems, as well as practically all the applications most used by users. Since the main apps support the dark theme, when it is activated at the OS level it automatically synchronizes with their UI: this could cause annoyance.

If really you don’t want the iPhone to turn on the dark theme by itself there is an option for you to look carefully. In fact, just open the Settings application and then move under “Display and brightness”. At this point at the top of the screen you will find the possibility to manually choose the theme to choose, but below there is the “Automatic” toggle. If green, this synchronizes the operating system theme according to the chosen time or according to the sunrise and sunset (the indication below is however present).

Well, if you don’t want this switch alone, the advice is to deactivate the option.

A few days ago, on these pages we also explained how to see the devices connected to the iPhone hotspot.