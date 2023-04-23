Home » [Field material]RX 6800XT challenge RTX 4070?Anyone who wants to win must have goods
Since AMD launched the RX 7900XT and XTX two new cards, there have been no new cards for the RX 7000 series for nearly half a year. Until recently, after the RTX 4070 slightly outperformed the previous generation RTX 3080 in performance, AMD finally made a move. It is not the launch of the RX 7000 mid-range card, nor is it the lowering of the new card, but Hardsell’s previous generation RX 6800. Such a move is believed to have surprised many players.

The reason is that AMD’s release of 4K games on its own platform has high RAM requirements, and compared to the 8GB RTX 3070 Ti and 12GB RTX 4070, the memory is obviously not enough. In the end, the RX 6800 and XT versions were “recommended”. According to the official MSRP, they are US$499 and US$549 respectively, but the RX 6800XT is the cheapest in my mind, and it has only appeared at 9 to be $4,950. It is slightly higher than the RTX 4070, and this is the only one with such a low price. If AMD really wants to use the old card that is not strong in ray tracing to beat the opponent’s new card with DLSS3.0 technology, in addition to reducing the price, it must also It is necessary to ensure that there are cards in the market, because there are already online stores in foreign countries that have reduced the price of RTX 4070, so we can only talk to AMD.

