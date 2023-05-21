Home » Market Bibart | Garden pond plundered
News

Market Bibart | Garden pond plundered

by admin
Market Bibart | Garden pond plundered

It is rather improbable that herons or otters have let off steam here. In Markt Bibart someone has completely plundered a garden pond. A total of about 30 fish are missing, including koi carp and various goldfish. The police ruled out an animal thief because not one fish remained in the pond and because the pond is in the middle of a residential area. The Neustadt police are accepting evidence from witnesses.

See also  They sue the national and departmental governments for negligence in the construction of a bridge over the Iró river

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy