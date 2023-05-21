Market Bibart | Garden pond plundered

It is rather improbable that herons or otters have let off steam here. In Markt Bibart someone has completely plundered a garden pond. A total of about 30 fish are missing, including koi carp and various goldfish. The police ruled out an animal thief because not one fish remained in the pond and because the pond is in the middle of a residential area. The Neustadt police are accepting evidence from witnesses.

