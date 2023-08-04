Nemanja Gudelj before and after Fun

Footballer and fiancé of Anastasija Ražnatović, Nemanja Gudelj, is recognizable by his long hair tied in a bun and numerous tattoos – see how he looked without long hair and a beard!

Footballer Nemanja Gudelj came into the limelight of the Serbian public when it was revealed that he was dating the daughter of Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović Anastasia.

Numerous pictures of the football player and his family have surfaced in the public, and in the foreground of each of them are Nemanja’s distinctive hairstyle and numerous tattoos all over his body.

Now, months later, after Anastasia and Nemanja experienced a tragedy, when they lost their baby in the fifth month of pregnancy, as well as their recent engagement, the footballer is again in the spotlight because of old pictures.

Gudelj was born in the Netherlands, where his father Nebojša Gudelj played football, and started his career there. Then our famous athlete looked much different.

He had no long hair, no tattoos, and no beard: This is what he looked like then:

BONUS VIDEO:

00:10 Anastasija Ražnatović returned to Instagram, immediately addressed Gudelj Source: instagram/raznatovicanastasia

