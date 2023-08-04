Home » Thirst for non-alcoholic beers increases
Thirst for non-alcoholic beers increases

Thirst for non-alcoholic beers increases

Eastern Swiss breweries: In summer, the thirst for beer increases – even without alcohol

August 4th is International Beer Day this year. However, the breweries in eastern Switzerland cannot really be happy because of the mixed weather. But one thing is clear: the trend towards non-alcoholic beer is continuing.

If the weather is good, more beer is drunk. However, more and more beer drinkers want to avoid headaches – and drink alcohol-free.

With the summer weather comes the thirst, especially for beer. Brack.ch also notes: “Weekly sales of the refreshing brew increase by 22 percent with daily maximum temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees compared to weeks with daily maximum temperatures below 20 degrees,” says the online retailer in a statement. Sales are even 64 percent higher when temperatures rise above 30 degrees.

