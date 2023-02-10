Home World nemanja nedović after the maccabi red star game | Sports
World

nemanja nedović after the maccabi red star game | Sports

by admin
nemanja nedović after the maccabi red star game | Sports

Zvezda’s ace once again showed that he is the leader of the red and whites.

Izvor: Sport club/Screenshot

Nemanja Nedović led the way Zvezda in the victory against Maccabi away, scored 28 points and shrugged his shoulders after the game and the dramatic ending. It is obvious that he did not like the fact that Zvezda allowed the “Pride of Israel” to come back from a 16-point deficit at the end of the third quarter (55:71).

We don’t know how to win normally, we always have drama at the end. We have to work on it. This is a big win, for sure, it will help us get back to winning ways and join the Top train 8″, said Nedović, immediately sending the matches to the mixed zone.

Zvezda’s leader hit six three-pointers from nine attempts, and until the match in Tel Aviv, he hit only 23 percent of three-point shots in the Euroleague. For a player of his caliber – too little.

I’m a much better shooter than 23 percent, that’s for sure. I hope to find a rhythm after this game. The most important thing is that we win, and if I play well, all the better“, added Nedović.

With the victory, Zvezda achieved a score of 11-13 and probably caught one of the last trains heading towards the Top 8 stage. There will be no Euroleague matches next Sunday, as the Radivoje Korać Cup will be on the program from Wednesday.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Disney aims for $5.5 billion in savings and...

Chinese spy balloon, the US: “It was picking...

Von der Leyen and Michel: “Migrants, a European...

There’s [email protected] for you … with love from...

Who is behind the “North Stream” natural gas...

Sanremo 2023, the ranking of the third evening:...

Dylan Dog -color fest: “The White Worm”

Ask the reporter丨What did the reporter experience when...

Praise of Elodie, perhaps – working world

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy