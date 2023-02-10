Zvezda’s ace once again showed that he is the leader of the red and whites.

Izvor: Sport club/Screenshot

Nemanja Nedović led the way Zvezda in the victory against Maccabi away, scored 28 points and shrugged his shoulders after the game and the dramatic ending. It is obvious that he did not like the fact that Zvezda allowed the “Pride of Israel” to come back from a 16-point deficit at the end of the third quarter (55:71).

“We don’t know how to win normally, we always have drama at the end. We have to work on it. This is a big win, for sure, it will help us get back to winning ways and join the Top train 8″, said Nedović, immediately sending the matches to the mixed zone.

Zvezda’s leader hit six three-pointers from nine attempts, and until the match in Tel Aviv, he hit only 23 percent of three-point shots in the Euroleague. For a player of his caliber – too little.

“I’m a much better shooter than 23 percent, that’s for sure. I hope to find a rhythm after this game. The most important thing is that we win, and if I play well, all the better“, added Nedović.

With the victory, Zvezda achieved a score of 11-13 and probably caught one of the last trains heading towards the Top 8 stage. There will be no Euroleague matches next Sunday, as the Radivoje Korać Cup will be on the program from Wednesday.

