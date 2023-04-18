Nenad Bjelica is the new coach of Trabzonspor Sport

Croatian football expert Nenad Bjelica will collect 3.3 million euros in two and a half seasons at the Black Sea club.

Source: Twitter/Trabzonspor

Croatian football expert Nenad Bjelica is the new coach of the current Turkish champion Trabzonspor.

The club from the Black Sea city of Trabzon confirmed that a contract with Bjelica was signed today for two and a half years, i.e. until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Bjelica will be paid 100,000 euros for the period until the end of this season, and 1.6 million for the remaining two seasons, which is a total of 3.3 million euros.

The contract was signed in the Istanbul office of the club, and it was signed by Bjelica and club president Ertugrul Dogan.

A photo of the Croatian coach was published on the club’s official Twitter account with the message: Welcome, Nenad Bjelica.

Bjelica, a former member of the Croatian national team, started his coaching career in 2008 in Austria, where he coached several clubs. He then managed clubs in Italy and Poland, and his last engagements were in Dinamo Zagreb (2018-2020) and Osijek (2020-2022).

(MONDO/Anatolia)