Nenad Krstičić left Red Star and ends his career | Sports

The reliable midfielder was the first to leave the red and whites.

Before the Red Star – Novi Pazar game, the football players and the coaching staff of the red and white parted ways with Nenad Krstičić, the midfielder of the new-old Superliga champion who is ending his career.

The experienced midfielder (32) will probably end his career, and at the farewell with Zvezda he received a picture before the game against Pazarac, and afterwards a championship medal and the opportunity to lift the trophy of the champion of Serbia. He contributed to the defense of the title with only three appearances, because he was not in the foreground with Miloš Milojević.

Krsticić returned to the club in the summer of 2021 from Athens, where he left in 2019 as one of the best and most important players of the red and whites. He was an important member of the generation that entered the Champions League, he played a total of 111 games for the red and whites and thus accumulated more appearances for the Serbian champion than for Sampdoria, where he was from 2008 to 2016. He grew up in OFK Belgrade, and he also played for Bologna and Alaves.

In the “A” jersey of the Serbian national team, he played four games at the invitation of coach Siniša Mihajlović 10 years ago, and with the red and whites he won four Serbian championship titles. He will be remembered at “Maracana” as one of the most reliable creators of the game in the previous decades and as a player without whom there would have been no dizzying ascents after the arrival of coach Vladan Milojević.

