Netanyahu assesses extending the truce if Hamas releases more hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed US President Joe Biden that he is willing to extend the truce with Hamas in the Gaza Strip beyond the initial four days, which are set to end on Monday. Netanyahu warned that once the truce ends, Israel will continue its ground military offensive on the Gaza Strip with full force.

During a recorded speech on Sunday night, Netanyahu stated, “At the end of the agreement, we will return with full power to achieve our goals: destroy Hamas, ensure that Gaza does not return to what it was, and, of course, free all our hostages.” He also expressed the confidence that Israel will succeed in this mission, stressing that they have no other option.

Netanyahu’s announcement comes after he spoke with Biden and discussed the release of hostages, including the four-year-old Israeli-American Avigail Idan. Israel recently celebrated the release of Avigail along with 16 other kidnapped hostages.

Biden expressed his gratitude to the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for managing the releases and stated that he would like to see the ceasefire continue as long as the prisoners are released. He also mentioned that he is hopeful that other Americans can be freed.

On the other hand, Hamas has handed over a new group of 14 Israeli hostages and three foreigners to the Red Cross, as confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces. Additionally, 39 Palestinians detained by Israel will be released from prison, according to the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

The situation in the Gaza Strip remains tense as both Israel and Hamas continue to negotiate the release of hostages and work towards a lasting ceasefire.

Share this: Facebook

X

