Source title: NetEase Cloud Music launched the original compilation project “New”, and 10 groups of new music stars made a stunning appearance

In this era when the music industry is becoming more popular and releasing music works is becoming simpler, how to make truly high-quality works and outstanding young musicians stand out and reach a wider audience and market has always been the direction that the entire music industry strives to improve. . In response to this pain point, recently, NetEase musicians launched the original compilation project "New", gathering 10 groups of new music creation stars who can best represent this era, hoping to push real potential new voices to the front of the stage for your broadcast Lists bring long-lost surprises. The 10 groups of new music stars are: Liu Sijian, the most promising urban singer-songwriter in the new generation, PO8, a rapper who graduated from the University of Southern California, and the creator with the unique edge and creativity of the Z generation. The ever-changing royster lee, the independent musician Helm who grew up in Canada, the Changsha girl Kyra Zilver with an ethereal voice, the storyteller Fin Fin, the highly recognizable voice Shawee, who is good at playing chill vibe in the bedroom The romantic couple in music is Ti Yunzong, YU, a high school student currently studying in Vancouver, and Yuan Jingxiang, a singer-songwriter from Chengdu. The whole compilation integrates various music styles such as R&B, hip-hop, pop, Indie, etc. It is hoped that through the creation and sound of young musicians, it will bring a dazzling new color to music fans. After the compilation was launched, it was immediately welcomed by fans. Many fans expressed in the comment area that they were very surprised to hear the dazzling works created by the new generation of musicians. In fact, NetEase Cloud Music has continued to provide stages and opportunities for talented young musicians in recent years. Since 2016, NetEase Cloud Music has launched the original musician support project "Stone Project", which has been held until the fourth quarter; last year, NetEase Cloud Music also launched the "Musician Training Class" project, which is committed to one-stop creation The top Chinese music talent also marks the further upgrade of NetEase Cloud Music's original music support system. At the same time, NetEase Cloud Music is also constantly providing a stage for talented young musicians to showcase themselves. It has also launched content promotion plans for young musicians such as "Original New Quest". At present, NetEase Cloud Music is launching a support and promotion plan for young musicians. The original compilation "New" created this time is part of this plan. The follow-up content will be released one by one, so please look forward to it. In the future, NetEase Cloud Music will continue to pay attention to the growth of young musicians and contribute to Chinese original music.

