Novak Djokovic received a gift from Serbian journalists at Roland Garros | Sport

Serbian journalists surprised Novak Djokovic at a press conference.

Source: MODNO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Novak Djokovic defeated Spaniard Alejandro Davidovic Fokina and advanced to the fourth round of Roland Garros. After that, he was at a press conference, and before it was his turn to ask questions in Serbian, he received a surprise from Serbian journalists. He received a gift, bananas, dates, water and a magnet!

The reason was simple, a few days ago the Serbian tennis player, when asked “what he wants from his team”, explained that he only wants “bananas, dates and water” from them, and that “they bring him an apple, a pear and magnets”. It was an occasion for surprise on the part of Serbian journalists, and he was delighted. “People, you are emperors”.

Novak received a gift, he took it all in his hands and started laughing. He was delighted by that gesture. See how it looked: