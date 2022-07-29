China News Service, July 29. According to the official WeChat news of the Henan Health and Health Commission, from 0 to 24:00 on July 28, 4 new local confirmed cases were reported in Henan (2 in Luoshan County, Xinyang City, 1 in Lankao County, Kaifeng City, 1 case in Biyang County, Zhumadian City, which is an asymptomatic infection transferred to a confirmed case), 17 new local asymptomatic infections (7 cases in Shangqiu Minquan County, 6 cases in Luoshan County, Xinyang City, 3 cases in Lankao County, Kaifeng City, 1 case in Erqi District, Zhengzhou), no new local suspected cases. There were 2 new confirmed cases imported from abroad, 8 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, and no new suspected cases imported from abroad. 1 local confirmed case was cured and discharged (1 case in Biyang County, Zhumadian City), 41 asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 39 local cases (39 cases in Biyang County, Zhumadian City) and 2 imported cases.

From January 21, 2020 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, a total of 3,222 confirmed cases (3,005 local and 217 imported from abroad) and 22 hospitalized cases (18 local and 4 imported from abroad) were reported in Henan Province. , 276 cases of asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (242 domestic cases and 34 imported cases). A total of 143,456 close contacts have been traced, and 8,832 close contacts are being observed.