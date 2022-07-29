Home News 4 new local confirmed cases in Henan, 17 local asymptomatic infections – Teller Report
News

4 new local confirmed cases in Henan, 17 local asymptomatic infections – Teller Report

by admin

China News Service, July 29. According to the official WeChat news of the Henan Health and Health Commission, from 0 to 24:00 on July 28, 4 new local confirmed cases were reported in Henan (2 in Luoshan County, Xinyang City, 1 in Lankao County, Kaifeng City, 1 case in Biyang County, Zhumadian City, which is an asymptomatic infection transferred to a confirmed case), 17 new local asymptomatic infections (7 cases in Shangqiu Minquan County, 6 cases in Luoshan County, Xinyang City, 3 cases in Lankao County, Kaifeng City, 1 case in Erqi District, Zhengzhou), no new local suspected cases. There were 2 new confirmed cases imported from abroad, 8 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, and no new suspected cases imported from abroad. 1 local confirmed case was cured and discharged (1 case in Biyang County, Zhumadian City), 41 asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 39 local cases (39 cases in Biyang County, Zhumadian City) and 2 imported cases.

From January 21, 2020 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, a total of 3,222 confirmed cases (3,005 local and 217 imported from abroad) and 22 hospitalized cases (18 local and 4 imported from abroad) were reported in Henan Province. , 276 cases of asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (242 domestic cases and 34 imported cases). A total of 143,456 close contacts have been traced, and 8,832 close contacts are being observed.

See also  Forging ahead in a new journey, making contributions to a new era, extraordinary ten years丨Shanghai: making new achievements as the vanguard of reform and opening up and the pioneer of innovation and development_Guangming.com

You may also like

Jiaxing Red Cross Society held the spirit of...

Fassina: “This is what the left-wing profession is”

In Lanzhou, Gansu Province, 1.2878 million people were...

Covid, Rt still down at 1.03. The incidence...

Maçalizi on the Mittelfest stage unmasks the anger...

The evening stop works, the water supplies are...

Personal Inflation Calculator | The sun 24 hours

There are 104 high-risk areas and 106 medium-risk...

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope July 28 / August...

Ivrea, half of the staff is missing in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy