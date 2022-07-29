Home Business Intel: Q2 turnover never so bad compared to estimates since 1999. Chip giant cuts guidance 2022: stock thump -10% on Wall Street
Business

Intel: Q2 turnover never so bad compared to estimates since 1999. Chip giant cuts guidance 2022: stock thump -10% on Wall Street

by admin
Intel: Q2 turnover never so bad compared to estimates since 1999. Chip giant cuts guidance 2022: stock thump -10% on Wall Street

Intel stock thump up to -10% in Wall Street afterhous trading, following the announcement of a quarterly report, which highlighted results below analysts’ expectations.

Intel’s earnings per share stood on an adjusted basis at 29 cents, well below the 70 cents expected by analysts interviewed by Refinitiv. Intel’s second quarter revenue dropped approximately 22 percent to $ 15.32 billion, less than the consensus forecast for $ 17.92 billion. Intel’s turnover diverged 14% from the consensus outlook, confirming the strongest gap since 1999.

Intel ended the second quarter of 2022 with a net loss of $ 454 million, compared to net profit of $ 5 billion for the same period last year.

Gross margin fell to 36.5% from 50.4% in the previous quarter.

Negative numbers also from the guidance.

For the third quarter, Intel expects adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, on revenue between $ 15-16 billion, compared to the much higher consensus earnings per share of 86 cents and $ 18.62. billions of turnover expected from the consensus.

Intel also cut its outlook for the full year. It now expects an adjusted EPS of $ 2.30 on revenues between $ 65 and $ 68 billion by 2022.

Three months ago the expectation was for an adjusted eps of $ 3.60 on revenues of $ 76 billion. Analysts expected full-year eps of $ 3.42 on revenue of $ 74.34 billion.

See also  Allianz GI in the sights of Bafin: I will focus on Alpha funds sold in the US

You may also like

Post Fed reflections, Cesarano (Intermonte) identifies possible scenarios...

Treasury bond futures rose across the board, the...

Earnings boom for ENi thanks to oil effect,...

Cook’s response to China’s official website price cut:...

Wall Street clings to Apple and Amazon: give...

Yu Jingguang denies what Ming-Chi Kuo said that...

[Data Reveal]List of the most optimistic stocks for...

The stock exchanges today, July 29th. The quarterly...

Sprite announces permanent abandonment of iconic green bottle:...

Enel, CEO Starace: Italy can sustain winter without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy