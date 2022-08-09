Home World New archaeological research finds close relatives of giant pandas lived on the European continent 6 million years ago – BBC News
New archaeological research finds close relatives of giant pandas lived on the European continent 6 million years ago

New archaeological research finds close relatives of giant pandas lived on the European continent 6 million years ago – BBC News

The giant panda is called “China‘s National Treasure”, the ambassador of the World Wildlife Fund, enjoys abundant government protection resources in China, and shoulders the heavy responsibility of “Panda Diplomacy”.

Giant pandas have lived on the earth for at least 8 million years. Their habitats are in the dense bamboo forests of 2600-3500 meters above sea level in the mountainous areas of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu, China. They are carnivorous mammals, but they eat bamboo as their staple food.

It is generally believed that giant pandas are endemic to China, but the latest research shows that 6 million years ago, there were giant pandas in the European continent.

The Bulgarian National Museum of Natural History lays two fossils, handwritten labels stating they were discovered in a coal field in northwestern Bulgaria by a paleontologist named Ivan Nikolov in the 1970s of.

