The Bank of England has unveiled images of the first banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles III, which will enter circulation from mid-2024. The new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes feature a portrait of the sovereign – without crown – and otherwise remain unchanged from those already in use.

Banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II can continue to be used. “This is a significant moment, as the King is only the second monarch to appear on our banknotes,” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement. The tradition of depicting monarchs on banknotes only began in 1960, while the history of coins featuring the portrait of the sovereign is longer in this sense.

Charles became king of England in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth