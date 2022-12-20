Messi’s joy for a lifelong victory, Mbappé’s four goals and Martinez’s decisive saves. The historic World Cup in Qatar has just been archived amidst a thousand emotions. But the surprises for the fans don’t end there. From Matchday, in fact, here is an unprecedented opportunity for users of Socios.com., the leading platform for fan engagement and prizes at an international level: the early Christmas gift takes the form of a free package (exclusive and limited) of NFTs from the Championship of the world .

Platform

—

Upon registration (possible until yesterday morning) you get a first package with 5 Nft for free. And then another free package with the most popular NFTs of the 2022 World Championship. Matchday will launch its first series of games at the beginning of 2023. And this is therefore the right opportunity to take advantage of by building your own definitive team. “Collect NFTs, exchange them on the Matchday Marketplace and participate in the platform’s games – let Matchday know -. The World Championship NFTs have limited availability and will never be distributed again!”.