Home Sports Fan tokens. Matchday, what a Christmas present: exclusive and limited NFT gift package from the World Cup in Qatar
Sports

Fan tokens. Matchday, what a Christmas present: exclusive and limited NFT gift package from the World Cup in Qatar

by admin
Fan tokens. Matchday, what a Christmas present: exclusive and limited NFT gift package from the World Cup in Qatar

Upon registration, you received a first package with 5 free NFTs, and then another free package with the most popular NFTs of the 2022 World Championship

Messi’s joy for a lifelong victory, Mbappé’s four goals and Martinez’s decisive saves. The historic World Cup in Qatar has just been archived amidst a thousand emotions. But the surprises for the fans don’t end there. From Matchday, in fact, here is an unprecedented opportunity for users of Socios.com., the leading platform for fan engagement and prizes at an international level: the early Christmas gift takes the form of a free package (exclusive and limited) of NFTs from the Championship of the world.

Platform

Upon registration (possible until yesterday morning) you get a first package with 5 Nft for free. And then another free package with the most popular NFTs of the 2022 World Championship. Matchday will launch its first series of games at the beginning of 2023. And this is therefore the right opportunity to take advantage of by building your own definitive team. “Collect NFTs, exchange them on the Matchday Marketplace and participate in the platform’s games – let Matchday know -. The World Championship NFTs have limited availability and will never be distributed again!”.

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 11:11 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  Fan token Inter, Zanetti and Marquez in the Barcelona award - Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

Pordenone, there is his friend Massimo Pavanel on...

The 2022 National Men’s Basketball League kicks off

Martins and the key membership that Udinese does...

Nissan X-Trail e-Power, the hybrid like an electric,...

Apu, Boniciolli returns against Ferrara: the Mian-Mussini duo...

What I eat in a day: why the...

World champion Argentina has arrived in Buenos Aires...

Aurora and Valentina, the twin skaters of Polisportiva...

Ke Jie loses in Chunlan Cup Go match

Giannis act of force, Pelicans bent. Lillard makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy