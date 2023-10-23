New Conflict Escalation in Palestine and Israel Puts Lives of Newborns in Jeopardy

A new round of conflict between Palestine and Israel has erupted for more than two weeks, with more than 100 newborns in danger of life. The conflict, which has already claimed over 6,100 lives, shows no signs of abating.

The Gaza Strip is experiencing shortages of fuel, medicine, purified water, and other supplies, which pose a significant threat to the lives and safety of its residents. One of the most alarming consequences of the fuel shortage is the danger it presents to newborns in incubators in local hospitals. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, at least 120 newborns are at risk of death due to the lack of fuel.

Clean drinking water is also running out in Gaza, exacerbating the already dire situation. The contaminated water poses a serious risk of bacterial infections and diseases such as dysentery and cholera. The United Nations agency can only deliver a limited amount of drinking water to Gaza, leaving over a million children facing severe protection and humanitarian challenges.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are also facing a fuel crisis, which could have significant complications for patients. The lack of fuel supply could lead to the deaths of 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children.

The current round of conflicts has resulted in the deaths of 4,651 Palestinians and over 14,000 injuries in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, the death toll has reached 90. Israel has reported over 1,400 deaths, including Israelis and foreigners.

The Israeli military recently hit an Egyptian military post near the Gaza Strip, causing “slight injuries” to soldiers. Israel apologized for the incident and promised further investigation.

Hamas, the militant group in Gaza, has fired over 7,400 rockets at Israel, with more than 1,100 intercepted by Israel’s “Iron Dome” defense system.

Israeli Defense Minister Galante stated that the military operation in Gaza could last for one, two, or even three months. Israel continues to evacuate personnel from towns near the Israeli-Lebanese border due to the ongoing exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Amidst the tensions, U.S. President Biden has engaged in conference calls with Western allies. He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu about ensuring the flow of critical relief supplies to the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Biden had conference calls with leaders from Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

The United States has deployed a significant number of naval forces in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, support ships, and 2,000 Marines. U.S. Defense Secretary Austin announced the dispatch of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile systems to the region.

