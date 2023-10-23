Strengthening the Chrysanthemum Economy: The Integration of Agriculture, Culture, and Tourism in Sheyang, Jiangsu

Integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism is strengthening the chrysanthemum economy in Sheyang, Jiangsu. The 2023 China·Sheyang 7th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival and the 28th Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival were recently held in Yangma Town, attracting tourists who wanted to enjoy the beautiful flowers.

Yangma Town has a rich history of over 60 years in chrysanthemum cultivation and processing of traditional Chinese medicinal materials. The town boasts a chrysanthemum planting area of nearly 40,000 acres, with over 60 chrysanthemum processing companies. In recent years, Yangma Town has utilized the chrysanthemum economy to drive rural revitalization, turning Su chrysanthemum into a lucrative flower that has increased the income of local residents.

The Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival showcased the beauty and cultural significance of chrysanthemums. Visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant colors and fragrances of the flowers, while also learning about the town’s rich chrysanthemum heritage. The festival provided a platform for local artists to showcase their talent through various art forms inspired by chrysanthemums.

The integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism has not only attracted tourists but also boosted the local economy. The influx of visitors has created a demand for local products and services, benefitting businesses and contributing to the growth of the region. Additionally, the festivals have served as a catalyst for the development of related industries such as hospitality and transportation, further stimulating economic growth in the area.

The success of the 2023 China·Sheyang 7th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival and the 28th Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival highlights the potential of integrating agriculture, culture, and tourism. By leveraging the unique cultural and natural resources of a region, communities can create sustainable economic opportunities and promote the preservation of their heritage.

Overall, the chrysanthemum economy in Sheyang, Jiangsu, demonstrates how the convergence of agriculture, culture, and tourism can generate economic growth, promote local traditions, and enhance the overall attractiveness of a destination.

