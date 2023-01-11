Original title: New energy vehicles understand “she” and can’t stop at appearance

The women’s new energy vehicle market is a dark horse emerging on the new energy track. It raises a new proposition in the male-dominated automotive field: Is “women’s car” a good business? Is there really a need for a car specifically designed for women? Of course, it is too early to make a conclusion on it, and many car companies are still adding new annotations to this proposition. Among them, one of the eye-catching annotations is the value of appearance. In the women’s market, appearance is an inescapable topic, and there are countless cases of successful sales based on appearance.

Appearance is economical, and “appearance” is very important, which has been more intuitively reflected in some car companies that have tasted the sweetness. But how important “face” is, consumers hold different judgments. There are many cases that show that a marketing strategy based on emotional impulse is not a long-term solution after all. Especially in the field of automobile consumption, any amazing marketing methods cannot escape the inspection of industry attributes and products themselves.

The automobile industry is a capital-intensive industry, and it is an industry in which “no money will definitely not work”. Regardless of whether it is a traditional car company or a new car maker, there is no profit without scale. enough support. The automobile industry is still a technology-intensive industry, and it is an industry where “money doesn’t necessarily make it good”. Its key value is reflected not only in its attractive appearance, but also in its refreshing technology, which can satisfy female consumers. In order to gain a firm foothold in the female market, the functional modules of the

A car is a special safety product. Regardless of whether it is a male driver or a female driver, the simplest wish for it is to arrive safely. This is the core appeal that cannot be replaced by any appearance. A car is also a product that emphasizes performance. Female users may not care about “zero-hundred acceleration”, but they must care about smooth driving; they may not consider the feeling of pushing back, but they must not ignore the driving feeling. How to satisfy women’s driving experience is a question worthy of deep consideration. Cars are still a service-oriented product. Only by paying attention to after-sales service can we retain customers who were left behind by their appearance before sales.

Compared with fuel vehicles, the new energy vehicle market is still in its infancy, and the female market needs to be further cultivated. In the initial stage of the market, it is understandable to adopt products and sales strategies that cater to aesthetics and sensibility, but as more companies enter, sufficient competition will bring about a more mature market. When the market enters the next stage, rational choice will definitely become the mainstream. Products that start with appearance must be in line with performance, last in safety, and finally serve. (Wan Zheng)