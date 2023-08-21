New International Promotion in Cuba: Quintuple Balance, Data Bonuses, and Unlimited Internet Access

Cuban Mobile Phone Customers Can Quintuple Recharge Balance in International Promotion

From August 21 to 26, mobile phone customers in Cuba will have the opportunity to receive the International Promotion, which offers the exciting possibility of quintupling their recharge balance. Along with this substantial boost, customers will also enjoy generous data bonuses and unlimited Internet access during the early hours of the morning.

To benefit from this promotion, users must receive an international recharge of at least 500.00 Cuban Pesos (CUP) up to 1250.00 CUP. When customers top up within this range, their main balance will be automatically increased by five times. For example, if a client receives an international top-up of 500.00 CUP, their main balance will receive an additional 2500.00 CUP.

In addition to the balance boost, customers will receive a 25GB bonus valid for all networks and unlimited Internet access from midnight to 7:00 am. These bonuses are valid for 30 days from the last recharge received.

The data vouchers and balance received in this promotion can be used for various purposes, including making national and international calls, purchasing bags, packages and data plans, minutes and SMS, transfers, and activating the Amigo plan.

To ensure customers make the most of their bonuses, resources are discounted in a particular order of priority. First, unlimited Internet bonuses are consumed from 12:00 am to 7:00 am, valid for 30 days. Then, other resources such as daily stocks, courier stocks, and national and international data bonds are applied.

Customers should note that there are limits to the number of recharges they can receive during the promotional period. The maximum limit established for their main account is 500,000 CUP. If this limit is exceeded, additional recharges will not be possible.

To inquire about their main balance, customers can dial *222*266#, which is a free service.

For customers who have data vouchers, combined plans, or LTE packages valid at the time of receiving an international recharge, the effective date will be automatically extended to 30 days from the recharge, with an expiration time at 23:59 Cuban time. However, customers with money bonuses, plans, or SMS combos will not see the effective date of these resources extended.

It is important to note that the International Recharge promotion does not apply to recharges made at MLC Stores. Instead, customers can make the purchase of an international recharge using the USD account of the MiTransfer exchange.

Customers can find a list of international recharge websites, including www.cuba.dtone.com, www.ding.com, www.recargasacuba.com, www.csqworld.com, www.moviles.compra-dtodo.com, www.globaldsd.com, www.bossrevolution.com, www.cubacel.etopuponline.com, www.recharge-phone.com, and www.katapulk.com.

For recharging the MiTransfer Bag (USD account), customers can visit websites such as www.cubamax.com, www.cubatel.com, www.vidaipay.com, and www.vacuba.com.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive promotion that offers tremendous benefits for Cuban mobile phone users.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

