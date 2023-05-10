New Israeli raids on Gaza: 20 dead. Netanyahu: “Ready to expand the operation”. One hundred rockets from the Strip in an hour

The clash between Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip and the army of Israel, after yesterday’s bombing of Tel Aviv on the enclave as part of the renamed operation “Shield and Arrow”. The soldiers of the ‘Jewish state’ have resumed the launches in an attempt to hit other targets of the Islamic Jihad, after having managed to kill three members of the organization out of the 15 total victims who were counted on Tuesday, including four women and four children. Within 48 hours the number of deaths Palestinians rose to 20, including 4 women and 5 minors. The response from Gaza was rapid, with the militiamen firing at approx 350 rockets in one hour.

Despite calls from the international community to moderationthe prime minister Benjamin Netanyahuharshly criticized in recent weeks by the most extremist government wing for having given a “weak” response at the first rocket launch from the Strip, he declared that Israel is “ready to enlarge the current operation and inflict heavy blows on Gaza now and in the future.” Meanwhile, they claim to have destroyed more than 40 Islamic Jihad rocket and mortar launching posts. Hit targets are located near Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip. An action that, so far, has led to 20 deaths and at least 42 injuries. Among the victims, he reports Israelthere are also two militiamen shot at Rafahin the southern Gaza Strip. According to journalistic sources, these are fighters from the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigadesmilitary wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the alarm sirens anti-missiles have resonated in Israeli communities around the Strip, especially a Sderotand also in the Tel Aviv area, especially a Ramat Gan e Givataym and in some peripheral parts of the city. In about an hour, in fact, over 100 Palestinian rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory, for a total of about 350, most of which fell within a radius of about 40 kilometers from the Strip while some also reached the center of the country. This was reported by Israeli public television Able to according to which material damage is limited thanks to the intervention of the air defense system Iron Dome and so far no casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad sources let it be known that Egypt is mediating to reach a cease-fire in Gaza. No confirmation on the news from Israel while the issuer Able to reported that Egypt would inform the ‘Jewish state’ of Islamic Jihad’s readiness for a truce. Second al-JazeeraAlso Usa e Qatar they are involved in the efforts for a truce.