New head coach: Enochs should save Jahn Regensburg from relegation

Status: 05/10/2023 4:49 p.m

One day after the separation from Mersad Selimbegovic, Jahn Regensburg presented a new head coach. Joe Enochs is supposed to save the Oberpfälzer from relegation and receives a contract until 2024.

The 51-year-old coach was presented as the new head coach by the table penultimate one day after the separation from Mersad Selimbegovic. Regardless of the league, Enochs will receive a contract until June 30, 2024 in the coming season, as announced by Jahn.

Enochs was supposed to lead his first training session with the Upper Palatinate team on Wednesday afternoon. With a view to the home game next Saturday against Hamburger SV, the goal was “to find a successor as soon as possible,” said Jahn’s chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Rothammer. He called Enochs “a head coach who was fit and competent for the situation”.

Most recently at third division club Zwickau

Enochs was coach of the third division club FSV Zwickau until February 2023. After the 21st match day, the team in 17th place was in danger of relegation, he had to go. Enochs worked for VfL Osnabrück as a player and coach for 21 years. He completed an international match for the USA. “Challenging weeks await us, which I want to tackle and overcome together with the team, the coaching staff and the entire club,” said Enochs.

Saving Den Jahn from falling into the 3rd division will be a very difficult undertaking for the new coach. The Regensburgers are two points behind on the relegation place and an extremely difficult remaining program with the games against HSV, in Braunschweig and finally against 1. FC Heidenheim.

“We are of the opinion that Joe Enochs is exactly the right man for the upcoming challenging tasks and that his view of football fits SSV Jahn’s game idea,” said Jahn Managing Director Tobias Werner. “Joe brings the necessary requirement profile for the current situation and has already proven his qualities and experience in his previous positions.”