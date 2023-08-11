New Jaecoo 2023 city car ready to really challenge the Fiat Panda with the entry of Chery cars into Italy

The Chery car manufacturer, a point of reference in the export of its products, is planning an expansion in Italy. After the announcement of the arrival of the Omoda brand within this year, the Chinese giant communicates the inclusion in its price list of a new model called Jack. It is a compact, light and urban class A model, which shares the same platform as the Fiat Panda. Let’s see better:

With the Jaecoo 2023 city car, a new competitor for the Fiat Panda

The new car brand Jaecoo, owned by the Chinese group Chery, is oriented towards the European market and will be positioned as a premium brand specializing in SUVs and off-road vehicles. Jaecoo vehicles will feature a robust and muscular designas well as advanced technological equipment, versatility of use and excellent off-road capabilities.

The range of Jaecoo vehicles it will mainly be made up of premium SUVs, with a clear predisposition for off-road use. But there is also a certain activism in the city car segment, the same as Fiat Panda. The first photos released by the company show the model still disguised, but you can see taut and sharp lines, squared proportions and large wheel arches. The headlights appear thin. The size of the car appears to exceed that of an A-class, but more details will be revealed later.

With regard to Omoda, the automaker is talking about a launch version with a plug-in hybrid engine. And a zero-emissions version is planned for Omoda 5 from September 2023.

The Jaecoo brand will do its thing debut on the Italian market in 2024alongside the already well-known Omoda brand, which will present its Omoda 5 sports SUV by the end of 2023.

Il first model of the Jaecoo range, called Jaecoo 7, will be presented on April 20 during the Shanghai Motor Show and will reach the Italian market in 2024. Jaecoo 7 is characterized by a dynamic and modern design, with imposing proportions, broad shoulders, slim headlights and a horizontal roof, which recalls the style of the most prestigious off-road vehicles. Even if still covered, the car promises high performance and off-road capabilities thanks to advanced technologies and structural robustness, which position it as a premium brand in its market segment.

As for small cars, Jaecoo hasn’t released any models yet, while Chery offers QQ 2023, a two-door electric car with attractive power performance and driving range compared to its competitors. QQ 2023 is available in five variants. The basic versions deliver 73 HP and have a driving range of 301 kilometers, with a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour thanks to a 28.86 kWh battery.

The higher range variants offer adriving range of 408 km, 90 HP, 120 Nm of torque and a top speed of 125 kilometers per hour thanks to a 40.296 kWh battery. All versions are equipped with a single rear-mounted electric motor. In terms of practicality, the 2023 QQ seats four passengers, and the rear seats fold to allow for more cargo space. Style-wise, the mini-EV features a bolder and more aggressive look than its competitors, thanks to edgy styling elements.