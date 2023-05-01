New Lancia Ypsilon 2023, an important restyling and 2 completely renewed models of the city car

In 2022 Lancia has sold over 41,000 units of its model Ypsilon, the only one left in production in the range. This city car continues to enjoy success with the current generation of the Ypsilon was introduced on the market almost 12 years ago.

Over the years, Lancia has introduced numerous restyling and innovative outfits, often designed by renowned stylists. Lancia’s relaunch will start right from the Ypsilon, with a new generation scheduled for 2024 which will introduce a new design concept, advanced technologies and will aim to establish itself as a premium brand. We assess the situation:

Here is the restyling of the new Lancia Ypsilon 2023

New Lancia Ypsilon 2023 models are also on the way

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 was introduced with a completely new petrol engine, which features higher power and improved performance over previous models. This power unit is only available in mild hybrid configuration, with a 1-litre three-cylinder unit and 70 HP, mated to a 12-volt BSG electrical system and a lithium battery.

Among the innovations that we find in the 2023 version of the Lancia Ypsilon, we find a new colour, Dew Green, which recalls innovation and nature. The interiors feature a Seaqual Yarn finish, a sustainable material obtained from recycled plastic collected in the Mediterranean, and a color palette that includes blue for the dashboard and door panels. Added a rear view camera to make parking easier.

Il infotainment system has been enhanced with new features such as satellite navigation, an improved audio system, Bluetooth connection and integration with smartphones, thanks to the new 7-inch touchscreen display, which also supports wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Security chapter, Lancia Ypsilon 2023 offers an optional package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistant, driver fatigue detection and other advanced safety features.

The new generation of the Lancia Ypsilon could be one five-door compact based on the CMP platform, with an estimated length of about 4 meters. It will be a premium model that will offer both a hybrid and an all-electric powertrain option. The design of the 2023-2024 Ypsilon promises to be modern, elegant and sporty, with a more transversal presence than the previous model. Furthermore, sources close to the automaker suggest the arrival of an HF sports version, characteristic of the Lancia brand.

The new Ypsilon will offer interiors characterized by distinctive style of the brand, with particular attention to detail and care for the interior. The car will be larger than the current city car, offering cutting-edge technology and a higher-than-average selling price. Initially Ypsilon 2023 will be launched in Italy, the first European market in segment B.

Although engine specifications have not yet been officially announced, it is assumed that the Ypsilon 2023 will offer a mild hybrid Euro 7 1.2-litre petrol option, in line with the most restrictive environmental regulations, as well as a 156 HP all-electric version, equipped with a 54 kWh battery and a range of 400 kilometres.

During the presentation of the Pu+Ra HPE prototypethe CEO of Lancia, Luca Napolitano, has revealed new information on the relaunch of the Turin brand, which foresees the launch of the new generation of the Ypsilon at the beginning of 2024, as well as the return to Europe through a network of 70 dealers distributed in six countries of the continent. The new Lancia Ypsilon will be available both with an internal combustion engine and in an all-electric version.

Starting from 2025, the car will be joined by a sports version inspired by the great history of the brand in the world of motor racing, the Ypsilon HF. The latter will present significant differences compared to the Ypsilon standard, with a width greater than 4 cm and a reduction in height, using a 240 HP engine. No further details are currently available on this version, which could be either fully electric or powered by an electrified heat engine.

