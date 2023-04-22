New Land Rover Defender 2023, surprisingly it will also be a very interesting compact and economical SUV

The new Land Rover Defender 2023 it is a model destined to expand the range of the well-known brand, currently offered in the 90 and 110 versions. Defender 80, which could be the name chosen for the version more accessible to the European market, is at the center of the most recent rumors. Despite the stylistic similarities with the larger model, the new version will have considerably smaller dimensions: the estimated length should be less than 4.7 metres, while the width and height should be below 2 metres.

A surprise concerns the platform on which the new model will be built. Contrary to what one might think, it will not be a shortened version of the platform used for the Defender, but rather the platform of the Harrier, an SUV produced by Tata, the Indian group that controls Jaguar-Land Rover, since 2018. Let’s go into the details :

So will the new Land Rover Defender 2023

Land Rover Defender 2023: opinions, prices and release

On the engine front, the Defender 80 will use low-consumption hybrid powertrains of the JLR group.

On the engine front, the Defender 80 will use low-consumption hybrid powertrains of the JLR group. Among the options will be the 1.5-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid petrol engine with an output of 160 HP and the 2.0-litre diesel engines with outputs of 163 or 204 HP, both mild hybrids.

It is also necessary to take into account theintroduction of a plug-in version which combines an electric motor with the 1.5-litre petrol engine for an output of more than 300PS. The base versions will likely have front-wheel drive while the higher-end ones will have all-wheel drive. The Defender 80 aims to compete with the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco Sport but also, as we will see, to gain market share from German models such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The debut of Land Rover Defender 80 is expected by the end of 2023, but could be delayed due to the chip and supply crisis that hit the Jaguar Land Rover group in the two-year period 2020-2022.

The price should be inclusive between 30-40,000 euros, with the more equipped variants that could reach 60-70,000 euros. The basic version will have front-wheel drive, but 4×4 trim levels and specific off-road options will also be available. After all, it’s still a real Land Rover.

Among the competitors of Land Rover Defender there is the Ford Bronco Sport, a model which, despite its small size, recalls its older sister in design and features. The Defender 80 will also have to compete with German models such as BMW X1, Audi Q3 e Mercedes-Benz GLAwhich however have a less off-road vocation.