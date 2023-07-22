New RHMZ storm warning in an hour | Info

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued on its website the latest warning about the storm that is expected later in the night in several parts of Serbia.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued another warning on its website. A new storm is expected in several parts of Serbia in the next hour, around one hour after midnight.

“Strong convective cloudiness, which causes intense showers with strong thunder, sometimes hail and short-term stormy winds with gusts of 70 to 100 km/h that can cause significant material damage in the area of ​​Vojvodina, Belgrade and Šumadija, has a tendency to move further east towards Braničevski and Bor districts. The zone with the most intense precipitation moves across Šumadija to the east towards Pomoravlje.

In the west of Vojvodina, as well as in the Mačvan and Kolubara districts, precipitation has already stopped and gradual clearing is expected. Cloudy with rain in the Belgrade area and in the next hour, and especially in the southern parts of the city with locally intense showers with strong thunder and short-term stormy winds in the zone of heavy showers“, reads the warning of the RHMZ.

