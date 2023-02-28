by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 second ago

The new school complex in Santa Chiara was inaugurated this morning in Pantelleria. The property will house the students of the “Vincenzo Almanza” high school. The regional councilor for education and vocational training, Mimmo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “New school complex in Santa Chiara, a 15-year dream appeared 1 second ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.