Brembo-Camfin, consultation agreement for Pirelli
Business

Brembo-Camfin, consultation agreement for Pirelli

Brembo-Camfin, consultation agreement for Pirelli

Brembo strengthens its role in Pirelli & C following the purchase, which took place gradually over the last two years, of a 6% stake in the capital: the Bergamo-based group enters into an alliance with Camfin in a shareholders’ agreement within Pirelli which will the next three years more than 20% of the share capital of the tire manufacturer (with the Chinese group Sinochem first shareholder with 37%). Brembo SpA and Next Investment srl, together with its parent company NuovaFourB srl and Camfin spa, together…

