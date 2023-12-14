New Spanish tour by the Argentine electronic duo Peces Raros

The electronic duo from La Plata, Peces Raros, will return to Spain in March 2024 to present a new album of which they are already giving us clues thanks to the song “Óxido”, the first preview of what this long-awaited work will be. It is a song with a danceable and fast rhythm that they are already performing live in their most recent shows. In addition to passing through Spain once again, the duo is confirmed for the upcoming editions of the Lollapalooza Argentina, Cosquin Rock and Vive Latino festivals.

Let us remember that Peces Raros have four studio albums, with “Dogma” (21), as the latest work so far. In any case, “Óxido” already serves as a preview of what will be their new full-length.

