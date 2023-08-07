New storm in Slovenia | Info

A new, stronger storm has hit Slovenia and is moving towards the southeast of the country, the ARSO agency announced.

Slovenia continues to suffer catastrophic floods or their consequences. While hydrological conditions are expected to calm down, many places are now at risk of landslides.

The situation was very serious for most of the day along the Mura River, which broke away more than ten meters of embankment near the village of Dolnja Bistrica in the municipality of Črenšovci.

The authorities in Slovenia ordered the evacuation of several villages and tried to close the hole in the embankment. Less than 3,000 people are without electricity.

Several new landslides were triggered in the municipality of Velenje.

Several new landslides were triggered in the municipality of Velenje.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič announced that the EU launched the Civil Protection Mechanism at the request of Slovenia, due to the floods that hit that country.

Lenarčić stated on Twitter that they Slovenia needs heavy machinery with operators and prefabricated temporary bridges.

Trucks with food and other types of humanitarian aid left Poland and Hungary, STA reported.

“The first trucks with humanitarian aid for Slovenia from the Polish Red Cross left Poland in the morning”announced the Embassy of Poland in Ljubljana on Twitter.

