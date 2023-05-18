New Volkswagen Golf 2023-2024, much more than a city car. First a restyling and then a total renewal

Volkswagen Golf it is one of the best-selling and sought-after cars in Europe. Although global sales of compacts have given way to SUVs, Golf remains a model of primary importance for the German brand.

The CEO of the Wolfsburg automaker, Thomas Schafer, has confirmed that the eighth-generation Golf will receive a mid-career refresh in 2024. The current model was launched in 2019 and it is no surprise that Volkswagen is already planning its facelift . We assess the situation:

Volkswagen Golf 2023-2024 yes farà

From the restyling to the total renewal of Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer confirmed in an interview with the German newspaper Automobilwoche that the next generation of the Volkswagen Golf, scheduled for 2023-2024, will be purely electric. without variants with internal combustion engines. Despite the choice of an all-new architecture, Volkswagen will keep the iconic Golf name for the new model, thus continuing the legacy of the name since 1974.

The camouflaged prototypes of the new Golf have already made their own road appearance, with new bumpers and LED graphics for the headlights and taillights inspired by Volkswagen’s ID family of electric vehicles. The base Golf and its GTI/GTD/GTE and R variants should retain their distinct bodies and sporty performance.

Volkswagen Golf 2024 will be based on the improved MQB Evo architecture, which is also used by Tiguan and from Passat Variant, and will include improvements to the chassis setup, handling and ride. This Golf model, the latest internal combustion engine, will not include surprises under the hood, as Volkswagen aims to become an all-electric vehicle brand by 2033.

According to other rumors, the ninth generation of the Volkswagen Golf, the awaited model of the German sedan of the same name, will be fully electric and presented on the market in 2025. According to Autocar reporters, the ID.2 concept could be the prototype of the new Golf. The vehicle is expected to be built on the MEB-Plus platform, featuring batteries with new LFP (lithium iron phosphate) prismatic cells and with a charging rate of up to 200 kW.

No official information has been released regarding the final name of the ID.2, although some names such as ID Golf have been considered. Initially presented as a people carrier at the 2020 Monaco Motor Show, the car did not receive a positive reception from critics and the public, which led to the decision to revise the design under the guidance of new chief designer Andreas Mente.

Volkswagen has announced therefresh of the eighth generation of the Golf in 2024, who would end his career by the end of the decade. According to CEO Thomas Schafer, the automotive segment could experience some unpredictable changes by 2026 or 2027, but he doesn’t expect that to happen.

If necessary, Volkswagen could also launch a completely new vehicle. There future battery-powered Golf it will still have to maintain the main features that made it famous, but it won’t arrive on the market before 2028, when the new SSP electric platform will be launched.