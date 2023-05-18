Home » Aging healthily through fasting: “Your biological age is measurably younger after just a few weeks of fasting”




Prof. Andreas Michalsen has been chief physician in the naturopathy department at the Immanuel Hospital in Berlin since 2009. The holder of the endowed professorship for clinical naturopathy at the Charité is a globally recognized nutritionist and has already written several guidebooks as a fasting expert. In the WELT interview, Michalsen answered questions about intermittent fasting, therapeutic fasting and longevity.

… about the meaning of fasting: Renunciation never sounds nice. If you didn’t get anything back from fasting, then it would really just be a deficit. With both interval and therapeutic fasting, however, it is usually the case that the fasting person feels after a short time that they are getting something back by not eating. Vitality, a better mood, illnesses disappear. From a medical point of view, it makes a lot of sense to fast, because we bring ourselves back to our original state.

