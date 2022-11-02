Countries such as the Netherlands and Canada are investigating China‘s privately established overseas police stations. The Chinese police service station in New York was once advertised as “Overseas 110”, but at the time of the crisis, the service station seems to have been shut down and the personnel disappeared. Contact Phone calls were also cut off.

According to a report by the Central News Agency today, the “Overseas 110” in New York was suspended due to an international investigation into China‘s overseas police stations. Spain-based human rights organization Safeguard Defenders recently reported that China has set up 54 “overseas service stations for police and overseas Chinese affairs” in 21 countries, most of them in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Scotland. etc., intending to harass Chinese expatriates and dissidents; Canada said it had launched an investigation into the matter, and both Ireland and the Netherlands ordered closures.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted that police agencies were set up “without permission from the Netherlands”, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “has informed the Chinese ambassador that these agencies must be closed immediately” and that the Netherlands is investigating its activities .

According to the “Voice of America” ​​news, Coincidentally, there is also a Chinese police service station in New York, the United States, and it has been vigorously promoted by the Chinese official overseas media, known as “Overseas 110”. However, on October 31, a member of the New York Changle Association who hosted the “Fuzhou Police Overseas Chinese Affairs America Station” said that the service station “is no longer available and has been cancelled.” The service station appears to have been shut down, the personnel involved are nowhere to be seen, and contact numbers have been cut off.

On October 8, the New York Post alleged that this organization was established in New York in 2013, and three years later purchased the floor of 107 East Broadway Road, which is now the Changle Association’s meeting place and service station, for $1.3 million. located in the office. But in May of this year, the IRS cancelled the tax-exempt status of the Changle Association for three consecutive years of failing to file taxes.

A senior member of the Changle Association, who asked not to be named, told VOA that members of the association’s board of directors have been nervous recently because the relevant federal government agencies are investigating those members who donated to the club’s property purchases. The anonymous member said there are nearly 300 individuals and dozens of groups on the guild’s donation list, with each person’s donation amounting to a maximum of $90,000 and a minimum of $5,000. Everyone must donate,” but now this list is likely to become evidence of federal agencies investigating tax evasion and tax evasion. He said, “You donated 20,000 yuan, but the tax return only reported a few thousand yuan in income. How do you explain it?”

China‘s official overseas media “Overseas Chinese News” once stated that the Fuzhou Police Overseas Chinese Affairs US Station provides free services for overseas Chinese in Fuzhou in the United States, including household registration, entry and exit, and power of attorney for ID card expiration. However, the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau has also opened the “Overseas Fuzhou Overseas Chinese Alarm Service” at the service station, which can call the police, WeChat, and email. It is even promoted as an alarm service for “Overseas 110”.

An overseas Chinese leader surnamed Liu said that they may also have a little “side business“. They can report anything to the police, even if they are engaged in traitorous actions, there must be a lot of 110 police reports.

Yu Ping, an independent legal person, told VOA that this largely violates the principle of a country’s sovereignty, and changing a driver’s license is also an act of national sovereignty, which should be handled through the consulate. Not to mention that the United States wants to go to China to set up such a service station. The Chinese government will not allow it, even if it is cooperation in legal procedures, China will not allow it.

The New York Post, quoted by the Central News Agency, pointed out that the Chinese police service stations set up in the Changle Association are ostensibly designed to help Chinese citizens renew their government-issued ID cards and driver’s licenses, but according to a recent report, these service stations have more nefarious motives. Purposes, such as surveillance of diaspora for the Chinese Communist Party.