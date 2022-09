New York – Cameras everywhere. On lines 7 to Flushing, 1, 2 and 3 to Brooklyn, Q and 6 to Harlem. And on the others that run through Manhattan, Bronx and Queens. The most famous subway in the world and most used by Hollywood will become the most viewed not only in the cinema, but through the control monitors of the Metropolitan Transportation Authoritythe public transport company of the Big Apple.