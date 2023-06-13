New York, tourist boat capsizes: one dead

One person died and several others were injured when a tour boat capsized in an underground cave along the Erie Canal in New York City. The boat, operated by the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, overbalanced and capsized and all 29 people on board fell into the water, Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano told local media. A 60-year-old man was trapped under the overturned boat and died, some passengers managed to get to safety on their own, while rescue teams in dinghies rescued 16 other people.