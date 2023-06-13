Home » New York, tourist boat capsizes: one dead
World

New York, tourist boat capsizes: one dead

by admin
New York, tourist boat capsizes: one dead

One person died and several others were injured when a tour boat capsized in an underground cave along the Erie Canal in New York City. The boat, operated by the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, overbalanced and capsized and all 29 people on board fell into the water, Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano told local media. A 60-year-old man was trapped under the overturned boat and died, some passengers managed to get to safety on their own, while rescue teams in dinghies rescued 16 other people.

See also  Palermo-Cosenza, where to see it on TV and streaming, towards 20 thousand spectators at the Barbera

You may also like

Prigozhin rebels against Shoigu’s orders: “He’s just a...

“For me Berlusconi is a dear person, a...

Daily horoscope June 13, 2023 | Fun

Are red, yellow or green apples healthier |...

Forest fires in Kazakhstan kill many

Palermo, the point on the transfer market: Lucioni...

Giulia Tramontano, funeral celebrated in Sant’Antimo – 2...

Daughter of Nikola Jokić Ognjen | Sports

Berlusconi: How the controversial ex-PM changed Italy –...

Nikola Pilić on Novak Djokovic and Mats Vilander...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy