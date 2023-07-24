New Zealand, the Minister of Justice resigns after a car accident: found positive to the alcohol test

The Minister of Justice of the New Zeland, Kiri Allan, he resigned the resignation after being reported for causing a car accident while in state of drunkenness. The resignation was made public by the prime minister Chris Hipkins through a note, now taken up by the New Zealand media which adds details on the incident: according to reports, on the evening of 23 July, Minister Allan crashed against a parked car near Evans Bay Parade in the capital Wellingtonand later tried to resist ai check of the police forces. The minister, always according to what was reported by the media, was held in the police station for approx four hours before being released with a subpoena in court.

The Prime Minister advised her to resign and convened a Press conference urgent for the day of July 24, reports the New Zeland Heraldin a situation that has long seen the minister of justice under i spotlight. Since last June they have in fact been raised concerns within government departments work relationships in his office, which according to some witnesses were not good. A story that started circulating after Allan had taken a mental health leave in relation to due to “personal circumstances”: the breakup of a relationship already much talked about and strong work pressure, were the most accredited hypotheses in the debate that arose around the affair.

But Allan is not the only member of the government to have ended up at the center of scandals, media cases and resignations, less than three months before the next elections October 14th. Some polls indicate that the conservative opposition has reached or slightly exceeded the Labor Party currently in government. Chris Hipkins’ executive took office last January 2023, following the resignation of the former prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

