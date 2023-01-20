LONDON – “I slept well for the first time in a long time”. Jacinda Ardern this is how he recounts his first night of peace, after the announcement of his resignation. “The messages of gratitude I have received have moved me and my family, of course I feel sad but I also have a feeling of relief,” she adds. Instead of commenting on inferences and comments on his in many ways surprising decision, the
See also The old Shanghai professor and his party traveled to be completely infected with the epidemic, resulting in multiple lockdowns | CCP virus epidemic | Confirmed cases | Self-driving tour