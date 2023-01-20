The National Police through an operation captured two subjects who allegedly participated in the kidnapping of the baby Erick Mathías Manosalva, which occurred in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Gloria, south of Cesar.

José Luis Hernández Pérez and Epifanio Torres Lozano35 years old, were arrested by the Gaula of the National Police in some raids that they carried out in Valledupar and Aguachica.

According to the authorities, the men were part of the group that kidnapped the 18-month-old baby when he was in his mother’s arms on a farm in the village of San Juan, in the town of Besotes.

“About four subjects arrived carrying a firearm, intimidating the mother of the minor, whom they tied up and subjected against her will.”recalled the National Police.

However, on December 2, 2022, the Gaula rescued the creature on a farm in the village of Los Laureles, a rural area of ​​Norte de Santander.

At the site they captured three kidnappers identified as Elías Vergel Carrillo, Rafael Enrique Orozco Garay and Yuranis Avendaño Puentes, who demanded $100 million for the release of the little one.

Now, the two detainees were left in charge of the Barrancabermeja Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 2 for the crime of aggravated kidnapping for extortion. They will also be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of the seizure measure.