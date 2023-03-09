Japan may cease to exist with low birth rate: industry is on the verge of collapse

Masako Mori, an adviser to the Japanese prime minister, said that if the problem of declining birth rate cannot be stopped, Japan will cease to exist in the future.

According to data released by Japan on February 28, the number of newborns in Japan will fall to a record low in 2022. Masako Mori said in an interview that if this continues, “this country will disappear”, which will be a great disservice to those who have to go through the process of Japan’s disappearance.

Masako Mori said Japan’s population is now plummeting not in a gradual decline, suggesting that children born now will be thrown into a “distorted, shrinking and incapacitated society”. Masako Mori said that if no measures are taken, Japan’s social security system will collapse and its industrial and economic strength will decline.

In 2022, the number of newborns in Japan will be less than 800,000, and the number of deaths will be about 1.58 million. Currently, Japan’s population has dropped from a peak of 128 million in 2008 to 124 million, and the rate of decline is still accelerating. At the same time, the proportion of Japan’s population over 65 years old will exceed 29% in 2022. The Japanese government stated that it will double the expenditure on children and families to control the problem of population decline, but the current rate of population decline in Japan is exceeding expectations.