Newly confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Japan and South Korea soar, the situation of epidemic prevention and control is grimFly into the homes of ordinary people

The new crown pneumonia epidemic in Japan and South Korea continued to spread, and the number of newly confirmed cases increased rapidly. According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the country with the largest cumulative number of newly confirmed cases in the world in the past 28 days is Japan, with more than 5 million cases; while South Korea ranks third after the United States, with a cumulative number of new cases in 28 days. There are more than 2.5 million confirmed cases.

Japan’s cumulative number of newly confirmed cases in 28 days leads the world

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV report, as of 18:00 local time on the 14th, there were 178,356 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 153 new deaths in Japan in a single day. On the 14th, the number of newly diagnosed new coronary pneumonia in Tokyo in a single day was 22,740. As of now, Japan has a total of 15,673,438 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and a total of 35,202 deaths.

With the rapid spread of the epidemic, the burden on the Japanese medical system has increased, and the utilization rate of hospital beds has continued to rise nationwide. The occupancy rate of hospital beds in Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures in the metropolitan area, and Okinawa prefecture in the southwest all exceeded 80%.

South Korea’s new confirmed cases in a single day have exceeded 100,000 for 6 consecutive days

According to a report from the Korea Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters on the 14th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 119,603 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia within 24 hours, and the number of newly confirmed cases in a single day had exceeded 100,000 for six consecutive days, with a total of 21,355,958 confirmed cases; The number of deaths increased by 57, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,623. At present, there are 512 severe cases in South Korea, an increase of 43 cases from the previous day. This is also the first time since late April this year that the number of severe cases in South Korea has exceeded 500.

The number of newly confirmed cases in a single day in South Korea may peak at around 200,000 this month, according to South Korean health authorities, and the number may increase further due to increased outdoor activities and the movement of people during the summer.