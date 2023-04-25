by gds.it – ​​33 minutes ago

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso signed the ministerial decree on the obligation for fuel distributors to display signs with the regional average sales prices of diesel, petrol, methane…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The new rules on petrol signs also in Sicily: news and fines appeared 33 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.