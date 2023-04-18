News Udinese – Collavino speaks: “We’ll settle the accounts at the end of the championship”

The general manager of the Juventus club had his say after the debacle against José Mourinho’s Roma. Here are all of his statements

The general director Franco Collavino took stock on the difficult moment that Udinese is facing in these last league matches. His words served to reconcile the environment and above all to give us an idea of ​​these latest adventures experienced by the Juventus club. Yesterday evening at Udinese Tonight we talked about everything, from the eventful season to the problems of individual players, including the renewal of Andrea Sottil. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to hear the declarations of the general manager.

“We had an amazing start to the championship, a good championship until the break which then created some problems for us”. Collavino then continued: ” The lack of players important, such as Deulofeu, may have contributed“. Absences have certainly hurt this team who had a great desire to take their revenge on the playing field, especially after the great start and the results that have not arrived in recent months. The manager’s idea, however, is only one: “At the moment there are still eight games to go, we’ll do the math at the end of the championship. ” After the point on this season, let’s see the statements regarding the phantom retirement.

Withdrawal yes or withdrawal no? — “Withdrawal is a journalistic cliché lately there is no point in continuing to talk about it. Answering the question, there was some careful consideration on the matter and then the Company has decided not to proceed in this direction“. Consequently these words change all thoughts of this last period. Franco Collavino (partially) acquits the team and prepares for the next championship matches. Definitely not exactly pleasant news for all the fans given the performances that Andrea’s team Sottil has given away in recent weeks.Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss the statements of a former footballer on Sunday’s match. Here are the words of Antonio Cassano << See also Inhaler, review of his album Cuts & Bruises (2023)

