Udinese enjoys its little gem Samardzic. Just yesterday evening the boy born in Germany made his debut for Serbia. Here’s how it went

In recent weeks, Lazar Samardzic has decided which national team to play for. The choice saw Germany on one side, the country where he was born and raised and above all where he took his first steps as a footballer. On the other hand, however, there was Serbia which is the birthplace of most of his family members. After playing the entire youth process with the four-times World Champion national team, he decided to defend his parents’ homeland. Let’s check how did the first one go? test with the Serbian national team per the young champion Lazar Samardzic.

Serbia won 2-0 in a match that shouldn’t be underestimated, given that on the other side there was a good team like Lithuania. There was some space for the talented born in 2002, given that he played for a long time 18 minutes more recovery. A performance that was not excellent, but which gave the possibility of putting the first important minutes in the legs of a footballer who has a great desire to make a difference. Lazar knows very well that it won’t be easy to get noticed in a midfield like the Serbian one which is full of technically strong players with a spatial vision of the game. At the same time, however, the desire is to be able to take a leading role.

The next engagement — His parenthesis with the Serbian national team is not over yet. Now there is another meeting valid for the qualifiers for the next European Championships which will be played in Germany in 2024. The match will be played on Monday evening and will be against Montenegro. A very important challenge that you absolutely must win to immediately take the lead in the group. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the summer transfer market. The management has found the new playmaker. Here’s who will be Gerard Deulofeu’s replacement << See also Tajikistan, the road of history: From Soviet tanks to refugees

