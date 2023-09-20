Home » News Udinese | Duties error: Samardzic’s warning goes to Thauvin
News Udinese | Duties error: Samardzic’s warning goes to Thauvin

The sports judge corrected the Cagliari-Udinese scoresheet. The warning previously given to the Serbian was given to the Frenchman

Good news for the Serbian attacking midfielder. Yesterday an error was corrected in Cagliari-Udinesematch of last September 17th valid for the 4th day of Serie A: the Sports Judge effectively removed Lazar’s warning Samardzic per commutarlo a Florian Thauvin.

The statement

The Sports Judge, in rectification of what was reported in the CU n. 46 published today. It has been established that due to a mere clerical error in the reporting, the player SAMARDZIC Lazar Vujadin (Udinese) was booked for incorrect behavior towards an opponent instead of the player THAUVIN Florian (Udinese). DISSUE to remove the warning (first sanction) and footballers SAMARDZIC Lazar Vujadin (Udinese). And to issue a warning (second sanction) to the player for incorrect behavior towards an opponent THAUVIN Florian (Udinese).

September 20 – 5.24pm

