News Udinese – Ebosele speaks: “We are ready for the new season”

The Irish footballer talks about the Juventus team and the new season that is about to start. Here are his statements

The Juventus footballer Festy Ebosele talked about the new season which is about to kick off after the friendly against Al Rayyan won 2-1. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with his statements. Here’s my first thought after an important test match like last night’s: “Today’s match went well. Today was an excellent test for the team.” Festy then continued: “I’m not happy just for me for the result achieved, but also the rest of the team”. He didn’t just talk about the match, but also about Andrea Sottil’s work in Austria: “The coach was very tough during the two weeks of training camp. But we know that this is undoubtedly the best for the team”. In closing, Festy added that he feels very good and can’t wait to start working with the team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the assigned votes last night. Here are the report cards <<

August 5 – 09:15

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

