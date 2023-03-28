The Dutch central defender goes from free agent to regular in less than a month. Here’s all the latest on Marvin Zeegelaar and the match

The team coached by Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. Against Bologna we will have to play a real sacrifice match, also because of the many players who are KO’d after the physical problems that arose in their commitments with the national teams or out due to a simple disqualification. The objective remains to bring home the three points also from the match which will be played at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna. The opponents’ coach is not of the same opinion as he is ready and is already studying all the possible weak points of a team (which as mentioned) will be in a real defensive emergency. Probably the first opportunity will come for the Dutch central defenderMarvin Zeegelaar.

After a difficult season like the past one, no confirmation has arrived for the footballer who has already worn the black and white team shirt twice more. Now, however, everything seems to have changed and even more is expected for what could be the last chance of his career. Marvin’s contract expires next June and only with great performances will he be able to show off in view of this season finale. It won’t be easy to do it, but after spending more than six months without a team, the idea is that more than a few things could have changed.

All absent — Con Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez disqualified it is very probable that the starting shirt will arrive immediately. The non-optimal conditions of two important players such as Adam Masina and Jaka Bijol should also be noted. To date Sottil really has all the defense out in view of the match against Bologna. You can’t lose sight of each other even for a second and the next match is about to arrive in a hurry. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest news from the market. Double move in sight for Marino << See also Refugees on the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. increases repatriation efforts

March 27 – 10:30 am

