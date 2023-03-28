Elderberry for heart health: ingredients can regulate heart activity

Some of those contained in elderberry ingredients are important for heart health, including potassium. But the many secondary plant substances, especially the flavonoids, which are responsible for the typical red-black color of elderberries, also have positive properties that can have a positive effect on heart health.

Which ingredients in elder have a positive effect on heart health?

Potassium is an important mineral found in elderberries that works with sodium to regulate heart activity. A potassium level that is too high or too low can impair the heartbeat and, in the worst case, lead to cardiac arrhythmias. A healthy, balanced diet that contains potassium is all the more important.

The flavonoids found in elderberries scavenge free radicals, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Laboratory tests have shown that flavonoids have a protective effect, which, for example, strengthens the heart muscle and reduces the effects of a heart attack.

Even if there is still little studies There are already some promising indications in which the effect of elderberry on the human heart is directly examined.

Scientific studies on the positive effects of elderberry on the heart

Studies have shown that elderberry juice can lower cholesterol and blood fat levels and that certain ingredients have an antihypertensive effect. This effect may be due to the fact that they reduce the amount of uric acid in the blood. Because a high uric acid level is often associated with increased blood pressure and negative consequences for heart health.

Other research shows a positive effect on blood sugar levels, which is also a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. However, further studies are required for reliable statements on the positive effects of elderberry on heart health.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, alternative practitioner and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy. We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

