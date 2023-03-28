In line with what ATE and UPCN agreed, The head of the union of the Personal Association of Legislative Employees, Gustavo Morón, signed the joint agreement with the president of the Río Negro Legislature, Alejandro Palmieri.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



This means settlement with the sMarch salaries of 7%, plus 1% retroactive recognition corresponding to February wages.

Regarding the family allowances, a 100% increase was resolved in the values ​​from the month of March, updating the ceilings in the same proportion as the monthly percentage guideline offered.

Finally, A quarterly review of the aforementioned salary agreement was agreed which will take place during the months of May and August.



